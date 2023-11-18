What Does David Beckham And Shah Rukh Khan's Style Have In Common? They Can't Get Enough Of A Neutral T-Shirt

What's Common In David And SRK's Style? They Can't Get Enough Of Tees

Even with Diwali festivities behind them, the celebrations simply don't stop in Bollywood. This week, it was because David Beckham was in town. The UNICEF ambassador and global athlete mingled with the who's who of the celebrity sphere; from Sara Ali Khan to Malaika Arora, at multiple bashes hosted in his honour; from the Ambani mansion to Sonam Kapoor's residence. The soccer star was also warmly welcomed into Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat residence for quiet celebration away from the cameras, which saw only a singular photo of the evening come into existence, that was shared by both the celebrities. In the photo, Shah Rukh Khan and David Beckham smiled warmly for the camera while in a hug. The Bollywood legend wore a dark toned round neck t-shirt with a light washed pair of blue jeans. With gruff facial hair, Shah Rukh pushed his slick locks behind. Besides him, David is also seen in a round neck t-shirt; his being olive coloured and layered with a navy blue pin-striped suit. Like SRK, the sportsman also showcased facial hair with short crop on top. Both at the top of their game in their fields, it seems like these MVPs have a fondness for a simple neutral toned t-shirt; which, as evidenced by the picture, can be dressed up or down with ease.

In the past, David Beckham has proved that his love for the staple style garment goes with him everywhere. For a recent shoot on sand dunes at sunset, the footballer donned a white round neck t-shirt under a beige casual suit with tinted sunglasses. Looks like this one has a penchant for dressing up his tees.

Meanwhile back in India, Shah Rukh Khan too showed us that his white t-shirts are an essential part of his wardrobe. To hoist the tricolor earlier this year, he had also worn a white t-shirt with blue jeans and sneakers.

Superstars or sportsmen, everyone loves a t-shirt just the same it seems.

