Selena Gomez's Acne Isn't "Over" Her And Neither Are We For Her Unfiltered Realness

Selena Gomez's refreshing, relatable beauty moments have always served us inspiration. The actress has always embraced her imperfections and with utmost pride. The actress isn't afraid of keeping it real and her latest selfie is proof enough. Breakouts are a very common problem and Selena seems to be embracing them. Recently, the actress shared a selfie in which she was seen dealing with her acne and captioned it as, "Even my skin is over me." Well, we could not relate more as even Selena copes with her acne struggles. Selena Gomez never fails to give us a dose of realness and her unfiltered pictures definitely serve the purpose right.

Here's what she posted:

Selena Gomez has mostly been filter-free with her opinions and selfies. Her selfie game on Instagram has been quite relatable. While she never fails to serve glam with her on-point makeup looks, her natural, no-makeup selfies truly win our hearts over and over again. Previously, the actress shared a selfie of hers in which she was seen flaunting her flawless, glowing skin. Her consistent skincare routine indeed reflected with her radiant skin. Pink-tinted lips and natural open tresses perfectly completed her look.

Selena Gomez's unfiltered beauty moments are one for the self-love books.