Selena Gomez Served A Glimmering Red Carpet Moment In A Crystal Ralph Lauren Gown At Oscars 2025

Selena Gomez's glimmering moment on the Oscars 2025 red carpet looked breathtaking in a custom Ralph Lauren gown

Selena's Oscars 2025 Red Carpet Moment Looked Perfect In A Crystal Gown

An eventful Awards season has already begun and Oscars 2025 is leading the bandwagon.

Striking celebrity sightings with a side of best fashion is indeed making our Monday. Among plenty of glamorous moments on the red carpet, it was Selena Gomez's glimmering moment that grabbed all our attention. 

She arrived only to impress in a beautiful custom Ralph Lauren gown that was inspired by Sophia Loren. She slipped into an ethereal blush-toned, glimmering, figure-grazing number that redefined the red carpet aesthetic perfectly. The daring low-cut neckline was indeed perfect to amplify her style. 

According to Vogue, her off-shoulder dress was embellished with over 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals. Her dress was loaded with shimmer and crystals. It was a one-of-a-kind dress that truly stood out on the red carpet. She kept it elegant with her jewels as she opted for a delicate Bvlgari necklace that featured a pear-cut diamond drop pendant. Handful of rings and diamond earrings perfectly completed her look. 

Her signature glam topped with glossy lips and wispy lashes rounded off the look most fabulously. 

