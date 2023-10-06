Selena Gomez Is No Rare Beauty In This Sequinned Mini Dress With An Indian Touch

Selena Gomez makes a very chic red carpet entry

Selena Gomez was the lady of the night at the Rare Impact Fund hosted by her beauty line Rare Beauty for very obvious reasons. Apart from being the boss woman in action for the night, she was also an iridescent floral goddess in full bloom courtesy of her incredible 3D dress designed by Indian couturier Rahul Mishra. The singer-actor looked like the most gorgeous 'Iris' plucked out of the most magical garden, perhaps where the dress gets its name from as well. The sequinned minidress with structured petals glimmering in shades of deep purple, lavender and amethyst. Topped with silver danglers and slinky silver strappy heels, Selena gave us glorious garden glamour on the red carpet but with a hidden secret.

Selena Gomez at the Rare Impact Fund

Photo Credit: AFP

One look at the dress and it is bound to captivate all those who lay eyes on it. The dress however isn't just beautiful but meaningful too. From the designer Rahul Mishra's Fall 2023 collection called "We The People," which was displayed at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, the dress like many others includes embroidered portraits of the tailor responsible for the intricate artwork at the centre of the flower. The man behind Selena Gomez's dress was one of the designer's in-house tailors Munir Ahmed whom he pays homage to for his decade-long collaboration, in the creation as well as the caption of the Instagram post from the brand's official page.

Glitter seems to be on Selena Gomez's mind though. In a form-fitting halter gown by Valentino on the same night, there was no end to her sparkle from the time she entered to the time she left the venue. Nothing rare about this phenomenon when this music sensation is around.

Selena Gomez at the Rare Impact Fund

Photo Credit: AFP

Beauty may be rare to find, but in Selena Gomez's world, beauty comes from all walks of life be it fashion or kindness.

