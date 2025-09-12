Selena Gomez Can't Wait To Say "I Do" To Benny Blanco, Shares Wedding Plans

Singer-actress Selena Gomez, who was recently spotted celebrating her bachelorette party with her friends, can't wait to walk down the aisle.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor expressed her excitement about saying "I do" to her fiancé, Benny Blanco. There to promote her show Only Murders in the Building with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, Selena also talked about inviting her co-stars to the wedding.

When Jimmy asked Selena about the wedding planning, the Good For You singer shared with a big smile, "It's wonderful. I'm very lucky. It's going well. I'm so excited."

Her co-star Short then joked, "We are all so excited because we love this lady and we love her fiancé, Bad Bunny."

The Love You Like A Love Song singer and the music producer began dating in July 2023 after knowing each other for years. The couple got engaged in December 2024 and are all set to get married at the end of September in Montecito, California, according to TMZ.

Selena, 32, broke the news of her engagement in a gushing Instagram post in which she showed off her stunning marquise diamond ring, estimated to be worth anywhere between $200,000 and $1 million. The caption read, "Forever begins now." Benny, 37, shared an adorable comment: "Hey wait... that's my wife."

Following the announcement, Selena and Blanco shared their views on what makes a relationship successful in a conversation with Interview.

"My perspective on it, in a simplistic way, is that I actually feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected. And I think that's all I've ever really wanted. I've kind of been alone in the world. I was alone for five years before we got together, and I think that really helped me appreciate someone like Ben. He gets so weirded out by me saying this, but genuinely, 10 years ago, I wasn't in a space in my life where I could have accepted the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me," shared Selena.

Blanco, on the other hand, shared that his perspective is simple: "Happy wife, happy life. Shut the f**k up and listen to your partner."