Sara Tendulkar Is Announced As K-Beauty Brand Laneige's New Indian Brand Ambassador

While Sara Tendulkar's style game usually takes centre stage, her beauty choices clock a solid ten too. Sara's glass-like skin never fails to make for healthy skincare goals. Back in 2021, Sara stepped into the modelling world with an ad campaign for international clothing brand Self-Portrait. Now, Sara has added another ambassadorship feather to her cap by venturing into the beauty sphere. Korean skincare brand Laneige has announced Sara as their latest brand ambassador. Sara posted a picture of herself, wherein she can be seen applying a Laneige product. She wrote, “I am so thrilled to be the newest face of Laneige, my go-to brand for achieving healthy and glowing skin. Stay tuned as I share my skincare secrets and glow hacks. Get ready to shine with Laneige and me!”

She said,"I admire the brand's commitment to innovation and have been using their products for quite a while. It brings me immense excitement and humility to partner with Laneige, as their core belief in the radiance of each person's unique individuality resonates deeply with me."

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Joins L'Oreal As Their New Brand Ambassador

Here are a few looks that prove her to be the most deserving celebrity of beauty ambassadorship.

Sara Tendulkar's heart goes out to minimal dewy glam. She achieves that dewy look by pairing her flawless base with generously highlighted temples. Sara has a thing for ample blush and this picture proves it thoroughly. Kohl-rimmed eyes paired with mascara-laden lashes and natural-looking brows were the perfect addition to her black ethnic pick for the evening.

When it comes to minimal glam Sara Tendulkar checks all the beauty boxes. During her beach vacation to Goa, she relied on a light coverage foundation, allowing her skin to breathe. Bushy brows complemented her natural appearance as she teamed it with pink-tinted lips and mascara-laden lashes. Sara left her messy hair loosened to feel the breeze.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar's Visit To Hyde Park In London Will Make You Want To Go Too; Here's What More You Can Do

Sara Tendulkar's beauty diaries prove that dewy and minimal glam can never go off the trend.