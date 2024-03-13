Sara Ali Khan's Power-Packed Pilates Video Is Fitness Inspiration For The Whole Week Ahead

Sara's Intense Pilates Video Is The Fittest Way To Get Through The Week

Celebrity fitness is not just for social media glory; it's also a great way to take your workout routine to a new level. Treating us to mid-week fitness goals was Sara Ali Khan, who is giving us the right kind of inspiration to get ready for summer. Sara Ali Khan's dynamic fitness journey has been proof enough of her dedicated routine. If you are the one to keep up with Bollywood's fitness figures, Sara's latest workout video is hard to miss. The actress did a solid Pilates session to maintain her physique. She indulged in an intense circuit that started with a variation of sides. The exercise focuses on not only improving the core, but also toning up the side muscles. Next up, she did a back press with control, which helps to strengthen the muscles. A Pilates-led variation of lunges was next on her fitness list. It helps to strengthen the inner thigh muscles and legs. Sara's comprehensive approach towards fitness is the best way to notch it up.

Sara Ali Khan's fitness game is meant to inspire. Whether on a vacation or not, her workout streak continues. Previously, the actress dropped another intense workout video that was perfect to motivate us to hit the gym. She started off with weighted squats that help build up the glutes and strengthen the thigh muscles. It was followed by a session of cardio that included cycling, cross-over and more. Her circuit also included workouts like mountain climbers, variation of squats and more that help in strengthening the core.

Take notes from Sara Ali Khan's workout regimen to up your fitness game.