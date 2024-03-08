Sara Ali Khan Plays Suneet Varma's Stylish Muse In An Embellished Lee Denim Look

Sara Ali Khan's unapologetic take on fashion is hard to miss. The actress recently turned muse to designer Suneet Varma, who has collaborated with Lee Jeans for a spunky fashion association. Rocking the denim-on-denim look, she picked out a strapless denim corset top featuring a sweetheart neckline and circular silver embellishment along the sides. Slipping into a pair of matching high-waist flared jeans comprising similar silver details, Sara accentuated her blingy denim look. Her Lee outfit came to a full circle with an additional layer of a short-sleeved basic white tee underneath. For makeup, the diva went for a dewy-matte finish with nude lips, and minimal eye drama consisting of mascara-coated lashes. Chunky pearl-encrusted hoops shined through her half-tied short tresses. Now that's denim like we've never quite seen it before.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Deep Fall Printed Saree Is Perfect Even For A Breezy Day Of Spring)

Sara Ali Khan's chic fits are our all-time favourite. For the trailer launch of her upcoming film Murder Mubarak, the pretty woman unleashed her wild charm in a leopard-printed look. Her OOTN featured a corseted bodice that hugged her at all the right places, accentuating her curves. Matching fitted trousers having a subtle flare at the hem elevated her style quotient. Sara styled the attire with a similar printed coat that came with padded shoulders. A silver choker and statement rings were her only accessory. Dewy-blushed-contoured cheeks, matte pink lip tint, an eyeliner-kohl combo, and mascara-coated fluttery lashes amped up her sensuous avatar. She styled her hair in a ponytail.

Earlier at an event, Sara Ali Khan made a case in black, owing up the monochrome trend. She leaned on an asymmetrical neckline over structured corset top that had ruched patterns all over. While the strapless top fit her like a glove, matching flared trousers were paired with it. A geometric-patterned silver choker and statement ring suited the aesthetics. Her dewy makeup involved rosy cheeks, brown lips, smokey eyes, and well-arched eyebrows. A top-tied bun with no tresses left behind sealed her look.

Don't know about you, but we are taking notes from Sara Ali Khan's chic look book.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Maroon Lehenga Is Serving Just The Right Desi Bridesmaid Goals)