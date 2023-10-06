Sara Ali Khan's Parisian Holiday Is All About 'Coffee, Culture And Sunsets'; Match Her Trail

Sara's Paris Holiday Of "Coffee, Culture And Sunsets"; Match Her Trail

India's youth icon and celebrated actress, Sara Ali Khan's travel diaries are a every travel enthusiast's treasure trove. There is never a dull moment with Sara as she keeps her stories vibrant, cheerful, and informative. The actress is lately on a European holiday gracing the streets of Paris with her charm and charisma and once again she gave a sneak peek of her vacation to all her followers. From taking a stroll near the Eiffel Tower to sipping on the Parisian coffees and admiring the sunsets, Sara did everything a traveller would do in Paris and more. Here's all we can take away from her trip.

Sara Ali Khan roamed the streets of Paris in the Fall season when the leaves were changing to shades of rust and orange. With a stunning backdrop of autumn trees and the Seine river which is a very famous river passing through the city of Paris, Sara was clicked with her fellow traveller in a white crop top and a pair of blue wide-leg pants. Impeccable travel style, as usual. Hard to miss the white pair of trendy sunglasses and the neon green sling bag. You can take a hop on and hop off river boat or a cruise ride on the Seine River and enjoy the spectacular views of the city at your own pace. If you take an evening ride then you can see the city illuminated in glittering lights.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Not Spending On Roaming In Abu Dhabi Is All Of Us When Travelling Abroad

In yet another picture, Sara was posing with a stellar view of Parisian architecture in an ice blue mini skirt and white tank top with a pair of yellow flip-flops. Sara's evening stroll was incomplete without ice candies, it seems. Sara's evening included a visit to Shakespeare & Co., a renowned bookshop in the heart of Paris, on the banks of the Seine, opposite Notre Dame. It has literature from all around the world. Since its opening in 1951, it's been a meeting place for writers and readers, becoming a Left Bank literary institution. Built in the 17th century, the building was originally a monastery named La Maison du Mustier. Rustic architecture and a plethora of World literature make this bookshop a must-visit place on every visitor's Paris travel itinerary. The timings for the bookshop are Monday to Saturday from 10am to 8pm and on Sunday from 12 noon to 7pm. The bookshop also has a coffee shop that serves Anglo-style vegan, vegetarian meals and cakes. It is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 7pm and on Saturday an Sunday from 9.30am to 8pm.

Sara was also clicked at The Louvre in the backdrop. The most popular museum in the world, it is a famous tourist attraction and an iconic landmark in Paris. The Louvre is home to some of the world's most celebrated pieces and has stunning architecture. Paintings, architectural sculptures, and art objects by famous or anonymous artists of many different origins and eras are exhibited at the Louvre. The very famous painting Monalisa is also exhibited at the Louvre. The massive museum has numerous galleries, restaurants and cafes and cannot be explored in a single day. It is an art-lovers paradise with vivid paintings, artefacts, sculptures and more. The visiting times are from 9am to 6pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, the visit hours are from 9am to 9:45pm and the museum remains shut on Tuesdays.

On Sara's shopping day, she looked stylish too. She wore a pair of black joggers with a black crop top and a multi-coloured printed jacket with the look. She carried a shopping tote, along with her neon sling, and wore a pair of blue oversized sunglasses.

Also Read: IIFA 2023: Sara Ali Khan's Retro Saree Streak Continues, This Time In A Scarlet Red Ruffled Pick

Sara admired a beautiful impressionist painting in one of the art galleries of the city. The Louvre has many impressionist paintings from reputed artists like Sisley, Degas, Boudin, Pissarro, Monet, Van Gogh and many more. The term "Impressionist" was used as an insult by the critics in the impressionist era of mid to late 19th Century. But they retained the term and its derogatory associations have fallen away over time, which is what Sara chose to highlight in the story about her time at the museum.

Parisian sunsets in the autumn looked so serene and beautiful in the warm colour palette. Sara clicked the silhouette of the Eiffel Tower at dusk and at night with the sky painted in shades of tangerine, glimmering in its glory and grandeur. Open from 9:00 am to midnight from mid-June to early September and 9:30 am to 11:00 pm the rest of the year, this iconic Parisian landmark needs no introduction. But one thing you might not have known about the tower is that it was meant to be torn down 20 years after its construction. However, the tower was cleverly constructed with a radio antenna and wireless telegraph transmitter and since it's proved its usefulness over the years it remains for visitors to marvel at its architectural wonders.

Sara's holiday in Paris is not complete without coffee. Sara dedicated her last picture to a frothy coffee at a coffee shop and a healthy smoothie. We wonder which coffee shop the actress visited in the city which is known for its coffee and cosy cafes. Les Deux Magots, La Rotonde, Cafe de Flore, Cafe de la Paix, Laduree, are some of the famous coffee spots in the city.

In the 9th slide of the post attached, Sara Ali Khan is seen struggling to load her luggage on a train from Paris to London. She got help from the co-passengers to load her three suitcases. It's likely that the humble star traveller and mom took the Eurostar train which is a cheap, comfortable and convenient way to reach London city from Paris. The Euro rail is the most preferred way of travelling for between the two cities as it takes around 2.5 hours to reach London from Paris.

Aren't you dreaming about the autumn in Paris, looking at Sara Ali Khan's vibrant travel posts? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan's Rs 5.7 Lakh Rachel Gilbert Fringe Dress Looks Scintillating By The French Seaside