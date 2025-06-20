Sara Ali Khan Is The Epitome Of Chic Glam In A Black Co-Ord Set

Sara Ali Khan knows how to slay with all of her looks. For the promotional tour of Metro…In Dino, the actress has been constantly dishing out summer-friendly outfits. From lovely dresses to OOTDs with a touch of drama, Sara has already etched a special place in the fashionista columns. This time, she chose to exude effortless style and confidence in a coal black power suit.

Sara Ali Khan wore a coal black co-ord set from the label Brawny Mellow. The ensemble features an eye-catching one-shoulder asymmetric design with a fitted bodice and an adjustable belt at the back. Additionally, the front button-up closure with unique angular cut lines gave girl-next-door vibes, while the scarf-style neck wrap attached to her top revealed the diva's personal style.

She teamed it with a pair of matching-hued full-length, straight pants perfect for your formalwear styling. Its front pleated detailing alongside slant pockets at the sides added an edgy effect to her look. However, the relaxed fit of her pants opened up about her choice of comfort over everything.

Not only effortless styling, but Sara nailed her appearance with the cheekiest accessories. She picked a classy pair of shimmery silver heels to strike the perfect contrast to her ensemble. Further, her choice of silver accents added a charm to her power dress-up. She opted for a pair of stud earrings as well as stylish earcuffs and statement rings.

For makeup, the Kedarnath actress kept soft and fresh, with a dewy base. A slight touch of blush and highlighter beautifully elevated her features. Meanwhile, she opted for kohl-lined eyes with a smokey, smudgy effect on her eyelids, adding glam to her overall charm. Finally, Sara's nude lips and a low, sleek ponytail wrapped up her elegant avatar.

Sara Ali Khan has a knack for co-ord sets, and her wardrobe collection is proof of this. For yet another promotional event for her upcoming movie, she wore a blue one-shoulder top teamed with matching pants that exuded effortless style and confidence.

Gold bracelets, a ponytail and subtle makeup were enough to finish off her look for the day.

We are obsessed with Sara's cool aesthetics. Aren't you?