Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor's 'No Excuses' Attitude Is Perfect To Squeeze In That Weekday Workout

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor don't ditch their Monday morning workouts

After a successful run on the Lakme Fashion Week 2024 runway, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are back to the Monday grind. And by the weekly grind, we mean their dedicated fitness routine that stops for nothing. The duo spends quality time at the Pilates studio under the guidance of their motivating fitness expert and friend, Namrata Purohit. Come Monday morning and you know where to spot the two Bollywood actresses. Janhvi and Sara can be seen having a leg day on the stability chair during their pilates class. With the help of the split pedal stability chair, the young stars work on their hamstrings with lunges and leg pulses. So now you know the secret behind their perfectly toned legs when you spot them in bikinis on holiday or in mini skirts at parties.

Bodyweight is harnessed to make this functional training method one of the most effective and an obvious celebrity favourite. Other than bodyweight, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor also harness camaraderie with their workout routines with other friends of the industry like Ananya Panday, a fellow Pilates enthusiast. Galentine's Day was a hit especially because the warm-up drill was a burn like no other to start with.

When it comes to "burning it up," Namrata Purohit's "#PilatesGirls" Sara and Janhvi do it all in a day's work. "Going with the flow" comes naturally to this duo even when they're off the reformer and onto the floor for friction training. Even though it may seem easy, when done correctly, the exercise form benefits the fascia- a vital connective tissue responsible for mobility and flexibility, beyond toning.

Benefits of Pilates:

1. Pilates improves flexibility and posture.

2. It helps in muscle strengthening and toning for the entire body.

3. Pilates can help reduce menstrual cramps.

Like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, you too can make a date with your best friend and motivate each other to get fit together.

