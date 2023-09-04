Sara And Ibrahim Ali Khan Are Not Twinning But Still Winning In This Sibling Style

Brothers and their sisters have often been seen to go down the route of being same yet different..Their most recent look was all about complementing each other with contrasting styles. Trust the siblings to double the fashion game every time they make an appearance together. The duo shares a dynamic beyond the cute poses, which extends to their high-impact style statements. Recently, they gave us a contrasting style check. In the pictures posted by Sara, she posed in all her Barbiecore glory in a pink jumpsuit while Ibrahim kept it basic in a black fit. This brother-sister duo's style game is always a fashion treat.

Also Read: London's Much Needed Dose Of Colour Is Served Fresh By Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Casual Style

Every time Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan make an appearance, they make sure to serve us with a fashion statement. "It's in the jeans" when father Saif Ali Khan joins the duo. Sara Ali Khan recently posted a picture of the trio posing in cool casuals. While Sara looked chic in a yellow top and denim, Saif and Ibrahim notched up the style quotient in their own cool way with a jazzy shirt and white kurta respectively.

You can absolutely spot the fashionable siblings from afar, especially when they are on vacation. Their fresh and vibrant take on vacay fashion has us taking notes. Not so long ago, Sara posted a picture from her London diaries in which the duo posed in bright styles. Sara took street style looks to a new level in a lime green jacket and distressed denims. Ibrahim complemented her style in an electric blue pullover.

Also Read: Both Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan Choose The Frozen Snow For Their Summer Holidays

Sara and Ibrahim are taking the sibling style benchmark up a notch or two.