Sanya Malhotra Transforms Into A Showstopper Wearing A Delightful Floral Nachiket Barve Ensemble On The Runway

Sanya Transforms Into A Showstopper Wearing A Floral Nachiket Barve Gown

India's first fashion festival took place in Bhubaneshwar, and we saw some of the country's best designers showcasing their talent. Sanya Malhotra, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense and effortless style, also walked the ramp for Nachiket Barve. Her showstopper outfit was the epitome of elegance and glamour. The one-shouldered black gown included an embellished bodice with circular floral structures in tones of black and grey. Following the structured bodice was a black bottom. Sanya tied her hair in a sleek bun as she wore shimmery glam makeup with kohl laden eyes, ample mascara and brownish lip colour.

There is no doubt that Sanya Malhotra's red carpet fashion is top notch. The actress donned a gorgeous Riddhi Mehra ensemble for the Filmfare Awards. The outfit included a black solid organza blouse, teamed with a pair of sharara bottoms. What added a glamorous touch to the solid black outfit was the jazzy net gold embroidered jacket and drape. Sanya's look was accessorised by a simple choker necklace. Tying her tresses in a chic updo, Sanya wore shimmery eyeshadows, ample kohl and mascara, neat eyeliner and a brown lip tint.

Yet another time, Sanya Malhotra picked a chic outfit for the red carpet when she wore a two-toned gown from designer label John and Ananth. The strapless gown came with a white top having a plunging neckline with a slit at the front, a fitted bodice and a body-hugging mermaid bottom in black. Sanya accessorised the look with an emerald-encrusted choker necklace, a pair of matching stud earrings and a statement ring.

Sanya Malhotra's fans are completely in awe of her red carpet fashion moments.

