Sanya Malhotra In A Black Corset Mini Dress Dishes Out Date Night Glam At Sam Bahadur's Success Bash

Sanya Malhotra's style is getting traction on the fashion scene. Her penchant for acing versatility while keeping it casually chic with classic silhouettes is a given. Of late, the actress has been serving a slew of looks and the latest one to make it to the fashion lookbooks was from last night's Sam Bahadur success party. The flattering appeal of black numbers has often made them a symbol of style. When Sanya Malhotra turned up in a timeless LBD, it was a moment. The night witnessed a chic sartorial choice that left us spellbound. The classic hue looks the best with every iteration and Sanya picked 'hot' as the keyword for her look. One could absolutely take some date night inspiration from her style. The Jawan actress picked a body-grazing style that was served fresh in a corseted mini dress. The solid power of the dress was displayed well with the sheer details on the torso and the scoop neckline added an instant oomph to it. To embody the chic factor, Sanya smartly paired the mini with semi-sheer stockings to create a stylish impact. Her matching heels made a case for monochrome magic. Well, we don't remember a single time when black dresses have not served as a favourite. The edgy statement earrings and her rosy nude glam were just what she needed to look her fabulous self.

Sanya Malhotra can be considered as a safe source of inspiration if you prefer turning to black silhouettes to make a statement. The actress loves to embrace the classic staple in multiple ways. Previously, Sanya kept up with her status as a chic fashion girl in a striking black pantsuit. Her look was put together fabulously as she paired a sleeveless waistcoat with matching pants and a blazer. With neat, minimal makeup, her look exuded the simple elements of a clean girl aesthetic.

Sanya Malhotra's latest look is worth bookmarking.