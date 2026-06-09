Sandhya Mridul Slams 'Classist' Mumbai Salons For Refusing Haircut To Domestic Help: "What Nonsense"

Actress Sandhya Mridul has sparked a strong conversation on class discrimination and entitled behaviour after revealing that her family's domestic help was allegedly refused a haircut at two luxury salons.

She described the incident as deeply upsetting and reflective of a larger societal problem.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a video recounting how her mother had accompanied their domestic help for a haircut, where she faced rejection at two different salons. According to Sandhya , her young domestic help was left embarrassed and hurt after being denied service.

"Something happened yesterday that has really pissed me off. My mom took our little girl for a haircut to a salon and they refused to cut her hair. Then she had to take her to another salon who also refused to cut her hair. I mean, what time are we living in?" she said in the video.

The actress revealed that her mother, whom she described as a gentle person, had to repeatedly request the staff to accommodate the girl.

"She fought at the second place and my mother, if anyone knows her, is a very gentle person. There is no fight in her at all. She really requested them, pleaded them, sadly even said I'll pay a little bit more because she was feeling bad because our girl was feeling bad. But they just refused."

She added that the salon eventually agreed to provide the service, but only after considerable persuasion and request.

The actress said the incident was not merely about one haircut but about a larger pattern of discrimination faced by domestic workers and service staff.

"There are buildings where they say help can't come into this lift. I mean, who are you? You're so entitled. What nonsense is this? This is really hurtful."

Sandhya added, "We can't just blame these salons and the people guarding the lift. It's us, many of us, who are asking for this, who are saying please don't allow these people into salons, please don't allow these people into elevators."

In a follow-up video, the actress thanked those who supported her stand and said the overwhelming response showed that many people agreed such behaviour was unacceptable.

"The fact that so many of you agree that this was wrong and that it resonated with you, that's enough to start trying to make a change."

She also called for an end to restrictions imposed on domestic workers, delivery personnel and other support staff.

"It's got to change and we must all speak up."

Addressing criticism she received online, the actress clarified that referring to the domestic help as "our girl" was intended as a term of affection rather than ownership.

"The fact of the matter is that I am addressing it and I will make sure that something changes with this situation. Once I'm back in town to where my mother lives, I will be taking action."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)