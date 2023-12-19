Sabyasachi's High Fashion Jewellery Showcase Was A Regal Affair With Crystal-Encrusted Jewels And Chic Ensembles

Sabyasachi's High Fashion Jewellery Showcase Was A Regal Affair

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of the country's most prominent and celebrated designers, has left his mark almost everywhere from haute couture to Bollywood fashion and he has even styled King Charles III earlier this year. But above all, Sabyasachi's bridal couture and elaborate ensembles have always won hearts. His fine work, craftsmanship and eye for detail have made him one of the most loved designers in the country. Just yesterday, after a bit of a hiatus, it may seem, he showcased his high-end fashion jewellery through a magnificent fashion show which proved his mettle yet again. Crystal-encrusted jewellery, diamonds, rubies, emeralds and many more scintillating stones made the jewellery shine in regality and glory.

The show started with a model in a black outfit with a fringed bottom wearing a layered neckpiece, which was delicate and chic and a pair of dangling gold earrings.

Yet another one walked in a full-black look with a shimmery bottom and a full-sleeved sheer top with a black bralette below. Her multicoloured layered necklace with stones encrusted added an edge to the monochrome look. She accessorised the look with a shimmery turban.

Another model walked in an all-beige look with a statement-making pearl necklace and a choker necklace. The outfit included a button-down shirt with a pair of loose-fit trousers and a trench coat.

Following that one was a model who walked in a shimmery red gown wearing a beautiful ruby-encrusted diamond necklace. She also carried a red handbag and wore a pair of oversized sunglasses with the look.

A turban-clad look with an embroidered jacket and a pair of denim with a pair of trendy sunglasses caught our attention instantly. Her statement choker necklace with a layered one and delicate earrings was modern fashion done right with an ethnic spin.

Yet another model walked in an all-red sequined red gown and grabbed eyeballs. Her choice of jewellery included a heavy-work choker necklace with a layered neckpiece.

A strappy bodycon midi dress accessorised with a diamond choker necklace, a pair of studded danglers and a bracelet was the perfect example of minimal dressing with maximal jewellery.

One of the models took to monochrome dressing in a strappy black dress with a shimmery bottom and a ruffled cape to go with it. She accessorised the look with a diamond-studded choker necklace, a pair of delicate earrings and trendy sunglasses.

Another model wore a black turban with a floor-length gown and opted for layers of gold chains and necklaces. She was also styled with a pair of dangling gold earrings to complete the look.

Emerald-encrusted jewellery with a statement necklace and a pair of earrings was showcased by a model wearing a deep-neck white top with a shimmery beige bottom. She also wore a white headgear to seal the chic look.

The entire fashion show was a majestic affair with a display of high-end jewellery and minimal-glam ensembles.

