Sabrina Carpenter's Blue Mini Dress Might Have Stolen The Show As Taylor Swift's Headliner

Sabrina Carpenter takes the stage

Are music concerts set to be the new fashion runways? That certainly seems to be the case in pop music recently. Beyonce's current Renaissance concert looks from designers like Alexander McQueen and Gaurav Gupta almost rival her harmonious sets. The same was the case at Taylor Swift's Eras tour; the latest show of which took place in Mexico. Sabrina Carpenter, who is currently the headliner for the pop star, performed at the show and won the crowd, not just with her music but her style as well. Sabrina wore a pastel blue mini dress with ruched details over the sides and a heart cutout in the centre. She paired it with white thigh-high stockings and wore white chunky boots to complete her look. Sabrina's elevated mauve makeup stunned with her blonde hair worn loose with a fringe.

(Also Read: Beyonce Gives Us Her Dose Of Dazzle Dressed In A Gaurav Gupta Gown With Over 2,000 Crystals, 40,000 Sequins And Glass Beads)

Even at her own music performances, the singer has always made a mark with her concert looks. For Lollapalooza, Sabrina brought out her Barbiecore best in a crystal-studded pink strap top shaped like a heart, which she paired with a matching pink mini skirt. But it wouldn't be complete without her white boots, would it?

Earlier this summer, Sabrina showed that she definitely had an affinity for hearts being included in her concert looks. In Greece, she picked a blush pink lace mini dress with a sparkling heart cutout and lace skirt. It was paired with white thigh-highs and boots while she wore her blonde curtain bangs parted in the centre with her sleek locks in waves.

Sabrina is serving that concert style pretty darn hot, we think.

(Also Read: Taylor Swift Didn't Let The Rain Stop Her From Performing In Style For Her Eras Tour)