Robin Williams' Children Revive His Instagram Account 12 Years After His Death For This Reason

Robin Williams was an actor and comedian who died by suicide at the age of 63 on August 11, 2014. An autopsy revealed that the Dead Poets Society star was suffering from undiagnosed Lewy body dementia, a progressive neurological disease that can cause cognitive decline, paranoia, and anxiety.

He was survived by his third wife, Susan Schneider, and his three children, Zak, Zelda, and Cody. Twelve years after his death, his children have revived his dormant Instagram account, and the reason behind it is to help prevent AI misuse of his legacy.

Robin Williams's Children Revive His Instagram Account 12 Years After His Death

The Instagram post was written by Zak, Zelda, and Cody. It read, "As we recognise what would be our Dad's 75th year, we're grateful to see new generations discovering his work while longtime fans continue to celebrate the joy he brought into their lives."

They mentioned that, with technology advancing every day, they want Robin Williams's account to be a "safe, trusted place" where the videos, stories, memories, and photos shared reflect his "legacy with authenticity, warmth, and care."

"This is our way of sharing his unique talent and humor with the world, including the moments that made us and so many of you laugh, as we remember our Dad's extraordinary life and work. He continues to inspire us and delight people all over the world," the post concluded, signed by Zak, Zelda, and Cody Williams.

Social Media Reactions

A user shared an incident from 20 years ago about how Robin Williams helped him and his friends fix a flat tyre on their bicycles. "I miss Robin so much. He was truly a great San Franciscan and tremendous fan of cycling. Our world is a little darker and less funny without him," the user wrote.

Another wrote, "He was YOUR dad. You three don't owe anyone an apology for using this account and those of us who are not family members or friends should be thankful for whatever you choose to share."

Author Frank DeCaro commented, "The hour I spent interviewing your dad about The Birdcage is a most treasured memory."

A fourth user commented, "All the love to you and respect to you and your family. We miss him but can't know what it's like for you to miss him. Biggest hugs!"

Comedian Gary Bolles shared, "I met him on the set of Good Will Hunting. Spent a bit of time around him. Couldn't have been nicer and was so funny."

Robin Williams starred in Good Morning, Vietnam, Good Will Hunting, Mrs Doubtfire, and Awakenings, among others.

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