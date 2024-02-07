Lili Reinhart Owning Her Own Breakouts Is 'Still Beautiful' And Embraces Imperfections In All Their Glory

Celebrities eschewing their glamourous vanities for a clear-faced, unfiltered look is relatable on every levels. Riverdale fame Lili Reinhart is another celebrity who has been open about her unfiltered beauty approach. Her makeup-free selfies as well as struggle with acne and other skin concerns have often reflected in her outspoken persona towards body image. This time, the Hollywood actress shared a natural selfie on her Instagram stories and wrote, "little breakouts+rosacea combo. Still beautiful". The constant need to cover up a pimple with a concealer is bound by set beauty stereotypes. Lili embracing her bare-faced skin is setting new beauty standards by normalising such imperfections. We all have had our own battles with various skin concerns, acne being the most common one.

Also Read: Lili Reinhart Speaks Her Mind On How Mainstream Media Has "Glamorized Skinny Arms"

Lili Reinhart's makeup-free selfies have promoted a positive beauty image. Her unfiltered self has always grabbed our attention. Previously, the Riverdale actress opened up about her struggle with acne. She posted a series of unfiltered pictures and wrote, "Since I was 12, I've struggled with acne. My skin has suffered consistent breakouts, hyperpigmentation, redness and scarring. I feel impassioned and motivated to find solutions for not only myself but others who struggle as well. This is my skin now, makeup-free... no filter. I can't wait to share more about what I've been working on."

Also Read: When Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch And Camila Mendes Resurrected The Sanderson Sisters To Perfection

Celebrities like Lili Reinhart opening up the space with an attempt to break the stereotype is beyond empowering.