Rita Ora Is Sunkissed Under The Italian Sun In A Bohemian Chic Bralette Top And Printed Skirt

Rita Ora gave us the perfect start to the week with her holiday ready OOTD

British singer and songwriter Rita Ora recently left the internet in awe with her swimwear look. She sported it while on her Italian getaway this summer. The For You singer was seen making her way through the by lanes of Italy in a bohemian bikini look that did wonders for her fashion game. What's more is that her vacay ready OOTD has us swooning over all the intricate details of her look.

Rita Ora wowed us with her brown bikini-clad look while posing under the Italian sun. The popstar is taking a relaxing vacation in Italy and has got us taking notes of her outfit game for our next vacation. Rita wore a a tie=style brown bikini with a halter neck tie-up detail around her neck. She teamed this with a matching pair of low-rise tie-up bikini bottoms and a printed maxi skirt doubled as a cover up.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/ritaora

For her accessories of the day, Rita picked a pair of gold hoops and a stack of layered gold necklaces along with a white canvas tote perched on her shoulder. Her hair and makeup picks included messy open waves for her locks and nude glam makeup with a shimmery eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for fluttery lashes, a bronzed and highlighted face and a muted-pink toned lip colour to add the finishing touches to the look.

Didn't Rita Ora just blow us away with her brown bikini-clad avatar on her Italian vacation? We say, a big yay.

