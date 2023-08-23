Rhea Chakraborty's Lifestyle Capsule: Fashion, Food, Fitness (But 'Pardon Her French')

A look at Rhea Chakraborty's lifestyle capsule

Rhea Chakraborty has been on our radar for her impeccable fashion sense. From glamorous sarees to elaborate lehengas to uber-chic Western numbers, Rhea has been thrilling her fans with her wardrobe choices. But this time, what caught our attention was her recent monsoon diary. Beach-wear co-ords, glam sarees, healthy snacks, workout sessions - Rhea's holiday included it all. It was a sneak peek into Rhea Chakraborty's life. Rhea Chakraborty wore a floral co-ord set in fuchsia pink from the clothing brand Flirtatious. The outfit consisted of a tube crop top with floral prints in blue teamed with a wrap-around skirt having a bold, daring cut that matched her top. It was the perfect beachwear outfit.

Rhea looked radiant as she sipped her drink wearing purple. A dash of mascara, well-defined eyes, and a rosy lip colour perfected Rhea's casual look. She accessorised the look with statement rings and a gold kada.

Even on a holiday, Rhea Chakraborty likes to keep her meals healthy. A bowl of cereals, fresh fruits, and yogurt made for Rhea's snacks.

Her visit to the mall was casually chic as Rhea wore a white tank top with a pair of blue denims and a blush pink button-down shirt teamed with it. A pair of beige boots completed her look.

Rhea Chakraborty also took to glam dressing. She picked a shimmery sequin saree in blush pink with a gorgeous backless blouse and opted for minimal glam makeup that consisted of mascara-laden eyes, rosy blush, and pink lip colour.

Rhea's three-piece grey pantsuit set the perfect boss lady mood. A vest top, a short blazer, and a pair of wide-leg pants were a chic way to keep it formal.

Rhea Chakraborty is not going to miss a workout session for sure. Rhea practices her leg workout with her trainer and gives fitness inspiration to her fans.

See the post here:

We are in total awe of Rhea Chakraborty's lifestyle.

