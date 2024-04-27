Reese Witherspoon And Ava Phillippe In Matching Gowns And Diamond Necklaces Might Make You Believe You're Seeing Double

Reese, Ava's Matching Looks Might Make You Believe You're Seeing Double (Images Credit: AFP)

There are scores of mother and daughter duos who dazzle when they step out together but none like Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillipe. It isn't only their fashion prowess that turns heads; it's their nearly identical looks too. For years now, Reese's daughter with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe has been compared to her actress mother because of their amazingly duplicable features. This mother and daughter's latest joint appearance proved that not only do they look alike, but they can also dress alike too.

Photo Credit: AFP

For the Tiffany & Co. Celeste Blue Book 2024 launch event that took place in Beverly Hills this week, Reese, Ava and numerous A-listers like Emily Blunt and Anya Taylor-Joy graced the occasion. Reese wore a black strapless David Koma dress which featured a thigh high slit and bow detail at the waist. She paired it with black strap heels and a platinum and yellow gold necklace from Tiffany & Co.'s Celeste line. Completing her look were understated bronze smokey eyes and her blonde locks worn in large waves.

Photo Credit: AFP

Ava took cues from her famous mother's style as she too chose a strapless dress. Ava's slate grey gown from Alberta Ferretti was of a more classic silhouette with a structured fit and an A-line length that extended well below the ankle. She paired it with a Tiffany & Co. diamond choker-style necklace while styling her blonde tresses in a low updo hairstyle with loose sections in front and peach toned makeup.

Reese and Ava give the phrase like mother, like daughter" a whole new meaning.

