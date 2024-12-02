Rashmika Mandanna's Stylish <i>Sarees</i> Gave Us All Sorts Of <i>"Peelings"</i> For <i>Pushpa 2: The Rule</i>

Rashmika Mandanna slayed the saree-torial closet diaries as she was seen breaking into a rather energetic dance routine with her co-star Allu Arjun in their newly released song Peelings from their upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. It seemed as though the 28-year-old actress danced her heart out to the peppy beats of the song, draped in one saree look after another. The Animal actress served up a bouquet of four saree-clad looks in the song that had us dancing to its tunes too.

Rashmika's first look featured her wearing a royal and sky blue ombre saree with maroon pleats and a strapless blouse. The six-yard wonder featured a navy border with white floral embroidery that she teamed with a chunky gold waist chain, navy and gold bangles and temple jewellery necklace and earrings.

Look two featured Rashmika wearing and bright crimson saree with gold embroidery details in parallel floral design on the palla and a plain pre-stitched pleated skirt. She teamed it with a sleeveless blouse with a matching V-neckline, gold bangles and a layered necklace.

Look three showcased Rashmika wearing a purple saree with silver border around the waist, hemline and palla along a diamond encrusted brooch to secure the pleats around the waistline. She teamed it with a cropped bralette blouse in a matching purple hue that featured floral jaal-style embroidery.

Look four saw Rashmika wearing a Kerala Kasavu saree in white and gold draped like a Mohiniyattam costume. The white cotton saree was worn with a matching half-sleeve blouse along with a gold temple jewellery belt, matha patti, earrings and bangles.

Rashmika Mandanna's closet for Peelings was a vibrant saree galore.

