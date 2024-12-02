Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna's Stylish Sarees Gave Us All Sorts Of "Peelings" For Pushpa 2: The Rule

Rashmika Mandanna was seen shaking a leg with Allu Arjun draped in an array of sarees in their newly released song, Peelings

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Rashmika Mandanna's Stylish <i>Sarees</i> Gave Us All Sorts Of <i>"Peelings"</i> For <i>Pushpa 2: The Rule</i>
Rashmika Mandanna's saree-clad looks from Peelings are as vibrant as it gets

Rashmika Mandanna slayed the saree-torial closet diaries as she was seen breaking into a rather energetic dance routine with her co-star Allu Arjun in their newly released song Peelings from their upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. It seemed as though the 28-year-old actress danced her heart out to the peppy beats of the song, draped in one saree look after another. The Animal actress served up a bouquet of four saree-clad looks in the song that had us dancing to its tunes too.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Made Us Go Green With Envy In A Crinkled Amit Aggarwal Saree With A Sequin Blouse

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: youtube.com/@tseries

Rashmika's first look featured her wearing a royal and sky blue ombre saree with maroon pleats and a strapless blouse. The six-yard wonder featured a navy border with white floral embroidery that she teamed with a chunky gold waist chain, navy and gold bangles and temple jewellery necklace and earrings.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: youtube.com/@tseries

Look two featured Rashmika wearing and bright crimson saree with gold embroidery details in parallel floral design on the palla and a plain pre-stitched pleated skirt. She teamed it with a sleeveless blouse with a matching V-neckline, gold bangles and a layered necklace.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: youtube.com/@tseries

Look three showcased Rashmika wearing a purple saree with silver border around the waist, hemline and palla along a diamond encrusted brooch to secure the pleats around the waistline. She teamed it with a cropped bralette blouse in a matching purple hue that featured floral jaal-style embroidery.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: youtube.com/@tseries

Look four saw Rashmika wearing a Kerala Kasavu saree in white and gold draped like a Mohiniyattam costume. The white cotton saree was worn with a matching half-sleeve blouse along with a gold temple jewellery belt, matha patti, earrings and bangles.

Rashmika Mandanna's closet for Peelings was a vibrant saree galore.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna's Slinky Black Amit Aggarwal SareeMet With Srivalli's Charm

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rashmika Mandana, Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2, Pushpa 2 The Rule, Pushpa 2 The Rule 2024
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com