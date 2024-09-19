Rashmika Mandanna Made The Milan Fashion Week SS 2025 Front Row Look Fierce In A Black Sequin Trench Dress

Rashmika Mandanna channelled her gothic girl avatar in a black trench clad monotone look

Rashmika Mandanna has created quite a stir amidst internet-goers with pictures of her in a trench coat dress have surfaced online. TheAnimal actress donned the look to attend Onitsuka Tiger's spring-summer 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week 2024. Rashmika was seen sitting alongside Korean actress Woo Do Hwan as they attended the brand's show case for the upcoming season.

Rashmika Mandanna carried off a head-to-toe black ensemble that looked very fierce. She wore a black trench coat dress that featured a zippered front and a double breasted closure. She teamed it with a pair of sheer stockings.

Rashmika's monotone look was accessorised with a pair of black pointed flats, a pair of chunky silver hoops and a couple of silver-toned rings adorning her fingers.

On the hair and makeup front, Rashmika picked a messy low bun to style her tresses with fringe framing her face on both sides. Makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar added a further gothic girl element to the look with a black gel manicure, a black and silver-hued smokey eye makeup with kohl-rimmed waterline, a bronzed face, a hint of blush on her cheeks and a luscious nude lip colour to tie the look together.

Rashmika Mandanna won the internet by delivering a fabulous look at Milan Fashion Week 2024.

