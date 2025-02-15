Rasha Thadani's Is Valentine's Day Ready In Smokey Eyes, Crimson Lips And Voluminous Curls

Rasha Thadani has proven that she is crowned as the current heart-throb of the nation for a reason. The 19-year-old actress dished out yet another ace glam moment that left all the internet goers's jaws dropped to the floor.

Rasha Thadani's latest beauty outing is nothing short of stunning and we can vouch for that and how. The Azaad actress has made waves not just with her latest movie release, but also with her chartbuster song Uyi Amma that is viral on radio stations and reels alike. But another department that she has scored bigtime in is her glam game. Rasha surely knows how to bring her face card on each time she steps out.

This time around too Rasha's makeup game was on point courtesy of celebrity makeup artist, Shraddha Naik who gave her the perfect fresh and dewy base, defined brows, a shimmery silver smokey eye look completed with mascara filled dramatic eyelashes, heavily contoured cheekbones, highlighted highpoints of her face, and a classic crimson matte lip to finish off the look on the right notes of glam.

Hair stylist, Ashis Bogi added the crowning glory to Rasha's look with the most perfect looking side swept voluminous curls left open over her shoulders. This sealed the deal for Rasha's glam of the day.

Rasha Thadani served a classic beauty moment in smokey eyes and red lips.

