Rasha Thadani Serves Major Beauty Goals In Subtle Base And Glossy Lips

Rasha Thadani looks like a total diva as she aced her red carpet look. The Azaad actress looked like a million bucks, all dolled up and ready to take on the stage as she attended an awards show in the city.

Also Read: Hania Aamir Brings A Mix Of Street Style And Luxury Fashion To The Table

Rasha Thadani made heads turn as she dropped pictures of herself like a dream in her subtle glam moment. The 20-year-old actress's makeup of the night featured her flawless base, lots of highlighter and blush, contouring at all the right places, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, neatly done brows, and nude lips perfectly topped with gloss for all the added shine.

Rasha styled her straight tresses into a sleek centre-parted hairstyle by leaving them open, cascading down the back.

Rasha Thadani's subtle and radiant look is perfect for the festive season.

Also Read: Hania Amir Is The Pookie Of Street Style In A Sweatshirt, Jeans And Sneakers