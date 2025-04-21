Rasha Thadani Channels Her Inner Rapunzel In A Stunning Purple Sequin Dress

Rasha Thadani is a woman of many talents, and slaying every outfit she wears is surely one of them. From her traditional saree wear to her stunning bodycon fits, Rasha surely knows how to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices.

Recently, Rasha shared a series of pictures wearing a stunning purple outfit. Sharing the pictures, she also revealed how with this outfit, she fulfilled her Rapunzel dream. In the pictures, we can see Rasha donning a mini purple dress. Her dress came with an off-shoulder detailing with a cowl neckline. The fitted bodice added more charm to her look, which swiftly transitioned into a semi-flowy hem. The sequin work all over the dress added all the necessary drama to her look, making her look like a real-life fairy. Letting the outfit talk, Rasha accessorised her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings and rings.

For her makeup, she went with her signature glam with lots of skin tint, lots of highlighter and blush, mascara on the lashes, neatly filled brows, winged liner, smokey eyes and pink lips topped with gloss for the additional shine. Rasha completed her look by letting her soft waves cascade down her shoulders.