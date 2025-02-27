Rasha Thadani Already Dials Up Summer With Her Minimal Chic Cover Girl Style

After impressing us with her screen presence, Rasha Thadani is now making heads turn with her impeccable fashion choices. For the cover shoot of Femina India, Rasha transformed into a chic muse, and we loved her look. Rasha donned various outfits for the shoot, each exuding style and elegance. For the first look, Rasha donned a trendy pastel pink dress from Maje Paris that featured silver criss-cross patterns. The star paired her look with sheer black stockings that added more drama to her look. Further, letting the outfit talk, Rasha accessorised her look with just statement rings. With minimal base and glam eyes, Rasha completed her look by leaving her wavy tresses all open.

Rasha's cover girl style was an ideal blend of style and fashion. In another look, Rasha went for a high school look in a blue pleated skirt, which she paired with a full-sleeved red t-shirt top from the shelves of Sandro Paris. The studded collar of the top added all the necessary glam to her subtle look, making it more fashionable. With her signature makeup look and hair all open, she finished her look in black heels.

Keeping the spark alive, her last outfit screams boss babe at its fullest. The star went for a teal co-ord set, which she paired with a white checkered bralette top. The stylist further went with a glamorous makeup look with smokey eyes, winged liner, and nude lips. Rasha teamed her look with funky statement earrings, golden rings, and open tresses.

Rasha Thadani is making back-to-back style statements, and we are loving every bit of it.

