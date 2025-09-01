Ram Kapoor Flaunts Muscular Look On 52nd Birthday: "Feeling Younger Than I Have Felt In Over 25 Years"

Popular television actor Ram Kapoor turned 52 today and shared that this is the healthier and younger than he felt in more than 25 years.

Ram Kapoor, who previously shared that he lost 50 kilos in a span in almost 2 years, took to his Instagram where he shared a shirtless pictures of himself. In the mirror selfie, the actor is seen flaunting his muscles.

In the caption, the actor wrote, "52 years old today! I'm feeling healthier and younger then I have felt in more then 25 YEARS! Age is just a number..."

This isn't the first time the Mistry actor has spoken about regaining his youthful energy. In a previous interview with ET Times, he had shared, "Today I feel like my 25-year-old self again, physically, mentally, and emotionally. I can walk for 12 hours without stopping. It's a complete turnaround from where I was."

Ram Kapoor, who made his on-screen debut in 1999 with Nyaay, lost 55 kilos without any shortcuts as he shared in one of the videos. While the actor had shared that he had undergone a surgery to lose weight, the actor revealed that this journey was a natural one. He lost all the extra kilos in about 18 months with three simple rules: Eating two meals a day, no snacking and no food after 6:30 pm.