Rakul Preet Singh, A Vision In Pink And Gold, In Her Elegant Raw Mango Saree

Rakul Preet Singh in an elegant saree

May it be her ethnic choices or Western wardrobe, Rakul Preet Singh's style is chic, as we have seen on many occasions. Rakul in her elaborate festive lehengas, gorgeous cocktail gowns at red carpet events as well as chic street-style fashion for movie promotions always wows her fans, one outfit at a time. This time, the actress looked enthralling in a Raw Mango saree. The stunning drape in fuchsia pink had intricate gold zari borders and motifs throughout. The elaborate pallu featured zari work done to perfection. The actress matched the drape with a short-sleeved gold blouse. For accessories, the diva wore traditional chandbali earrings and kept her makeup nude and minimal. Shimmery, well-defined eyes, contoured cheeks, and a nude lip colour complemented Rakul's ethnic look perfectly.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Looks Nothing Short Of "Glamorous And Fabulous" In A Coral-Inspired Gown

Rakul Preet Singh's saree game is as strong as ever. We are not just saying it but we have proof. The actress donned a gorgeous saree red from Loka by Veerali Raveshia. The sheer fabric with intricate embroidery added a chic touch to traditional dressing. The actress teamed it with a strap-embellished blouse having a plunging neckline which added a modern twist to her ethnic look. She accessorised the look with jhumka earrings and carried a golden potli bag.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Flouncy Pink Gown Can Fashionably Combat Our Midweek Blues

Rakul Preet Singh dressed in a sunshine yellow saree was a festive dream come true. The actress donned a sheer saree in yellow from the clothing brand Krisha Sunny Ramani and looked exquisite. The sheer saree had embellished striped patterns in silver sequins. Rakul wore a strap yellow blouse with the drape. A silver choker necklace and a stack of silver bangles were the only accessories that Rakul accompanied her look with. For makeup, she kept it minimal with kohl-laden eyes and nude lip tint. Her open natural tresses looked charming with the look.

Rakul Preet Singh is a fashionista with an elaborate ethnic wardrobe, hence proved.

Also Read: In A Sequin Embroidered Ethnic Set, Rakul Preet Singh Perfectly Blends "Glam And Grace"