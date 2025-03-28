Raiman To Begum, 10 Homegrown Indian Brands For A Spring-Summer Wardrobe Refresh

Summer is here, and if you believe in fashion cycles, it is time for a wardrobe refresh. Take a look at these homegrown Indian fashion brands to get your summer picks from.

From Raiman's floral nostalgia to The Summer House's elegance, these 10 Indian brands will add breezy silhouettes and timeless craftsmanship to your summer fashion.

1. Raiman

Photo: Raiman

Raiman, founded in 2016 by NIFT alumna Raiman Sethi, celebrates artistry and individuality through handcrafted fashion. Inspired by nature, especially flowers, their timeless designs blend nostalgia, luxury, and sustainability with natural fabrics.

2. Begum

Photo: Begum

Begum weaves Indian heritage with artisanal hand embroidery and luxe handlooms. Founded by a mother-daughter trio, the brand blends timeless tradition and breezy sophistication, and is perfect for those summer-evening soirees. Spotted on: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Soha Ali Khan, Sonam Bajwa

3. Ode to Odd

Photo: Ode To Odd

Ode to Odd, founded in 2018 by two sisters, celebrates the beauty of handwoven fabrics, raw art and soulful craftsmanship. Each piece, the brand says, is fluid, structured, and perfect for a sunlit escape. Ode to Odd, true to its name, is an ode to everything bizarre and beautiful.

4. Chidiyaa

Photo: Chidiyaa

Chidiyaa, founded in the monsoon of 2016, captures the nostalgia of lazy summer afternoons with breezy, hand-crafted silhouettes. The brand takes pride in its pieces, which are rooted in sustainability.

5. Okhai

Photo: Okhai

Okhai, inspired by the vibrant Okhamandal region of Gujarat, celebrates handcrafted artistry with a focus on quality, comfort, and sustainability. Since its inception, the brand has empowered over 30,000 artisans, blending tradition with contemporary design to create ethical, waste-free fashion.

6. Nicobar

Photo: Nicobar

Nicobar, established in 2016, is a modern, mindful design studio crafting versatile womenswear from natural fibres like cotton, linen, and silk. With a commitment to sustainability, the brand embraces classic prints and effortless silhouettes that celebrate everyday values.

7.Malie

Photo: Malie

Malie, founded in 2021 in New Delhi, blends Indian textile heritage with Scandinavian ease, creating timeless silhouettes for the modern woman. Pick a dress from the brand for a summer evening out.

8. Drawn

Photo: Drawn

Founded in 2020 by Rhea Bhattacharyya, Drawn blends fashion with art, offering limited-edition, thoughtfully crafted pieces that celebrate individuality. Committed to conscious consumption, the brand collaborates with artists worldwide to create wearable works of art, calling it 'The Artist Edit'. Their Summer Reverie Collection embraces vibrant prints and effortless silhouettes.

9. Bodice

Photo: Bodice

Bodice, founded by Ruchika Sachdeva in 2011, blends India's rich textile heritage with a contemporary, minimal aesthetic. The brand got itself quite a bit of global recognition too, including the International Woolmark Prize. Bodice champions timeless, detail-centric designs rooted in tradition and innovation.

10. The Summer House

Photo: The Summer House

The Summer House blends heritage craftsmanship with modern sustainability, partnering with 17 artisan clusters to create timeless, ethical fashion. With a focus on quality, they use responsibly made fabrics, ensuring garments that last for generations.

(Written By Parul)