Parineeti Chopra's Christmas 2023 Home Decor Looks Very Merry For Her First Married Christmas

Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Merry Home Decor For Christmas 2023

Christmas is just around the corner with less than two weeks in hand for the festival. Christmas is usually celebrated with great gusto and pomp in India and over the world; where everyone indulges in the merriment of the season. The festival is celebrated in the company of close family and friends, sipping wine, munching on appetisers, and celebrating the day with festive home decor. Every year, we get inspiration from the world and celebrities too, who go all out to decorate their homes with beautiful Christmas decorations. This year, Parineeti Chopra has posted some of her home decor ideas, giving inspiration to whoever wants to have a shimmery Christmas full of glitter and glitz.

Parineeti Chopra shared pictures of her preparations for the Christmas decor. She clicked pictures of adorable heart-shaped ornaments and candy canes wrapped in white and red. There were other golden X-mas tree ornaments too.

Parineeti most likely took a snack break from her Christmas shenanigans as she devoured a home-cooked cheese fondue. Though the preparation looked delicious, the outlay looked even better. Kept on wooden mats, with chic-shaped cutlery, and a lamp at the side, we loved the idea of cheese fondue amidst Christmas preparations.

Parineeti Chopra's shimmery X-mas tree was finally ready. It was a piece of art adorned with many stunning ornaments. It included snowflakes, Santa jars with lights, candy cane, heart-shaped ornaments, and fairy lights.

Concluding the eventful day with a cup of coffee, Parineeti celebrated a perfect end to her day.

When are you starting your Christmas decorations? Take inspiration from Parineeti Chopra.

