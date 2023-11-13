Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Black And Red Ethnic Looks Are Decadent Enough To Ring In Their First Diwali

Parineeti, Raghav Celebrate Their First Diwali In Gorgeous Ethnic Looks

After a romantic wedding in September 2023 in the lake city of the country amidst close family and friends, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have made many stellar appearances as newlyweds. From their very first airport look to their more recent Karwa Chauth glamour, the power couple has been fashionably on point every time. This year, for their very first Diwali as a married couple, Parineeti and Raghav exuded regal charm in their festive outfits. While Parineeti draped a festive saree in a deep red shade, Raghav wore a black bandhgala kurta with a pair of black pajamas and carried a printed black and red stole. Parineeti complemented her lace saree with a stunning full-sleeved blouse in the same lace pattern and colour. For accessories, the actress wore studded jewellery.

For Karwa Chauth 2023, Parineeti Chopra donned a ravishing red kurtawith gold work and embroidery and teamed it with a pair of red sharara pants with similar threadwork and motifs. She carried a red sheer dupatta with an ethnic look. A pair of traditional chandbali earrings and a delicate mangalsutra were the only accessories Parineeti picked. Raghav wore a mustard yellow kurta with a sleeveless brown-coloured jacket and a pair of ivory pants.

Parineeti Chopra wore a sunshine yellow kurta set for the haldi ceremony. The full-sleeved kurta featured gold zari work at the neckline and at the sleeves. It was teamed with a pinstriped pastel dupatta and Parineeti slayed her haldi look with a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's couple fashion is just extraordinary.

