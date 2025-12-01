"Rage Bait", Not A Word, Is Oxford's Word Of The Year. This Is What It Means

If you spend even a little time on social media, you may have noticed something strange. You open an app for a quick scroll, and suddenly you are annoyed for no real reason. Maybe it was a comment. Maybe a headline. Maybe a video that seemed designed to spoil your mood. Turns out, there is a name for this online trap, and it has now earned a big title in the world of language.

Oxford University Press (OUP) has picked “rage bait” as its word of the year. However, you must note that it's not a word but actually a phrase.

What Is Rage Bait?

OUP defines rage bait as “online content deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative, or offensive, typically posted in order to increase traffic to or engagement with a particular web page or social media content”.

So, in simple words, rage bait is content that is created to get on your nerves – not by accident, but on purpose. And it works because angry people tend to comment more, share more and stay engaged longer.

Why Does Rage Bait Keep Spreading

This type of content is profitable because it triggers fast reactions. When someone feels annoyed, they often reply without thinking. That boosts the post further. More engagement means more reach. More reach means more followers. And in the attention economy, that can mean money or influence.

Btw, rage bait is applicable in social situations too. This means you can rage bait your friend or partner.

The increase in usage of the term has also been huge. According to Oxford University Press, mentions of the phrase have grown more than threefold in the last year, showing how common the behaviour has become online.

Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages, shared his thoughts on the trend. He said, "The fact that the word rage bait exists and has seen such a dramatic surge in usage means we're increasingly aware of the manipulation tactics we can be drawn into online."

"Before, the internet was focused on grabbing our attention by sparking curiosity in exchange for clicks, but now we've seen a dramatic shift to it hijacking and influencing our emotions, and how we respond,” he added.

Casper Grathwohl also noted, "It feels like the natural progression in an ongoing conversation about what it means to be human in a tech-driven world - and the extremes of online culture."

About Other Shortlisted Words

While rage bait took the top spot, two other terms were in the running:

Aura Farming

Defined as “the cultivation of an impressive, attractive, or charismatic persona or public image by behaving or presenting oneself in a way intended subtly to convey an air of confidence, coolness, or mystique.” Basically, this is the online version of building a vibe or aesthetic.

Biohack

This one means “to attempt to improve or optimise one's physical or mental performance, health, longevity, or wellbeing by altering one's diet, exercise routine, or lifestyle, or by using other means such as drugs, supplements, or technological devices.” So, it is all about tweaking your habits to feel better or improve your performance.

The three terms were put to a public vote. The opinions from that poll were considered by OUP's language experts when selecting the final winner.

