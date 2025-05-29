Rachel Gupta Steps Down As Miss Grand International 2024, Pageant Says She Was Fired

Model, Rachel Gupta claims that she has stepped down from Miss Grand International 2024 which has resulted in a controversy. The Miss Grand International organisation revoked her crown. In an interesting turn of events, Rachel claims that it was she who walked away first from the pageant, and for a good reason.

Rachel Gupta made the announcement on her social media on Wednesday May 28, 2025 that she has resigned from her Miss Grand International 2024 title. This has however resulted in a controversy post the organisers of the Miss Grand International pageant who are claiming that had been officially terminated.

Rachel's Instagram post also claimed that she had been subjected to a toxic environment and a line of false promises. It was posted by her along with the caption, "To all my supporters around the world: I'm truly sorry if this news has disappointed you. Please know this wasn't an easy decision, but it was the right one for me. The truth will come out very soon. I love you all more than words can express. Thank you for standing by me", along with folded hands and red heart emojis.

Hence, as per her, the decision to step down was difficult for the model to make but a necessary evil.

