Best Of Luxury Air Travel: 10 Business Class Suites Worth The Splurge

There is something magical about flying. The thrill of taking off, the endless views from 35,000 feet and the excitement of going somewhere new. But when you are flying in a business class suite, the journey becomes just as memorable as the destination.

It is not just about reclining seats anymore- think private doors, lie-flat beds, fine dining and even onboard lounges. Flying business class these days is like checking into a five-star hotel in the sky.

If you are ready to travel in style (or just love dreaming about it), here are the top 10 business-class suites that offer luxe flying experience:

1. Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways offers sliding doors, double beds (yes, really), and even the option to create a four-person suite for group travel. Stylish and spacious interiors combined with ambient lighting creates a calm enviornment.

2. Emirates

With sleek leather seats, an onboard bar and massive screens, flying Emirates is like stepping into a flying lounge. The cabin feels open and elegant, perfect for long hauls.

3. Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines blends comfort with class. Their seats are wide, the bedding is plush, and their service is top-tier. It is the kind of calm you want in the sky.

4. ANA “The Room”

True to its name, "The Room" is more spacious than some first-class seats. It's minimal, modern and feels more like a cosy studio than an airplane cabin.

5. Etihad

Etihad brings a touch of glam with its business suites. There is loads of space, designer touches and a dine-on-demand menu that makes every meal special.

6. Air France

Chic, French, and very comfortable. Air France's business class suites come with sliding doors and gorgeous interiors.

7. Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines knows how to make you feel welcome. Their business class is stylish with large screens and cosy seats. The food? Always a winner.

8. British Airways

British Airways gives travelers privacy with a sliding door and a much-needed design upgrade. It is a solid pick for flying to and from the UK.

9. Virgin Atlantic

Trendy and cool, Virgin Atlantic's business suite is bold and different. There is a social space onboard and mood lighting that feels like a boutique hotel.

10. Lufthansa Allegris

Lufthansa's new Allegris suites are sleek and modern, with private doors, wireless charging and comfy bedding. A great step up for the German airline.

So the next time you are travelling, skip the ordinary and treat yourself to some sky-high luxury with these airlines.