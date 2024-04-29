Kriti Kharbanda Looked More Luminous Than The Sunset In A Stylishly Sunkissed Gingham Dress

Kriti Kharbanda Is Set For Summer

Even all of Kriti Kharbanda's sartorial outings are never enough for us. With her recent bunch of fashion pictures, she proved that she's set for the sunny season. In a video she posted on Instagram, the newly wedded actress soaked in the sunshine and danced her heart out. With a cleanly cropped bob haircut, Kriti wore a beige and white toned gingham printed halter mini dress which featured halter-style narrow straps and a cutout detail across the front. Truly, she was sunkissed at her finest. There may have been a sunset behind her but when she looked this good, nothing else was visible.

In her past style files, Kriti has worn a slinky animal print dress from designer Hinal Dattani. A halter neckline, side cutouts, a risque plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit all added to the risque factor of the ensemble. The flowy silhouette was accessorised with a pair of chunky golden earrings. Wavy tresses along with textbook perfect glam of smokey eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks looked perfect.

Before this, Kriti wore a black sheer jumpsuit by Chisel. The full-sleeve number showcased a closed neckline, glorious sequin work, along with fringe tassels for drama. She styled her tresses in a chic bun hairdo. From the accessory department, she simply wore diamond studs with glowing makeup.

Kriti looked gorgeous in a hot pink and black gown. Contoured and highlighted cheeks as well as bold pink lips complemented her red carpet pizzazz. She ditched the dramatic accessories and styled her outfit with diamond studs. Straightened tresses added a perfect finishing touch.

Her “white magic” was just as equally envious. The actress wore a gorgeous white midi with full sleeves and a stylish cutout around the torso. It had corset detailing along with a flattering fit. Silver accessories, along with matte glam consisting of blush pink eyelids and nude lips suited well. A beachy mane rounded off her look.

It's clear that the actress loves summer style to the hilt.

