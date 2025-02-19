Priya Banerjee's <i>Mangalsutra</i> Is Made From Earrings That Belonged To Prateik Babbar's Late Mother Smita Patil

Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar's wedding has turned out to be unlike any other. The couple celebrated their union with an intimate ceremony held at their home, which belonged to Prateik's late mother Smita Patil. It was attended by a close-knit group of loved ones. The colour palette seemed to be ivory and champagne with both, the bride and groom, wearing the understated shade for their wedding ensembles.

Priya ensured that her bridal look blended tradition with modern elegance in every single detail. She wore a Tarun Tahiliani resham-embroidered fishtail skirt with crystals, sequins, pearls, and beads that was paired with a structured corset. With it, the maang tikka, the intricate bangle, the earrings; each piece was carefully chosen. But the most meaningful ornament she wore that day was her mangalsutra.

Unlike the usual designs, this one had a history woven into its gold and black beads. According to a report by Filmfare, the mangalsutra worn by Priya had once been Smita Patil's earrings, which were now transformed into a symbol of love and commitment.

The transformation was subtle yet powerful. The late actress was meant to wear her earrings after Prateik's birth. To pay tribute to his mother on his wedding day, Prateik chose to have them transformed into Priya's mangalsutra. The gold chain featured diamonds in the centre bordered by black beads to honour both tradition and contemporary style. It was a design that carried the essence of Smita Patil while being uniquely Priya's.

It was a seamless convergence of fashion and sentiment. For Priya, we're sure it wasn't just jewellery; it was a piece of the past that was re-imagined for the future.

