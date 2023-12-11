Prince William And Kate Middleton's Family Christmas Card In White Shirts Is Royal Casual Fashion Done Right

The Royal Family's X-Mas Card Photo In Shirts Is Chic Fashion Done Right

The Royals are known for their impeccable style and they have proved that on various occasions in the past. This year for their 2023 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a black and white picture of their family wearing white shirts and looking their casual best. In the family portrait, Princess Charlotte, in a full-sleeved white shirt with a pair of faded denims and a pair of sneakers was sitting on a chair at the centre surrounded by everyone. Prince William wore a white shirt with dark-coloured pants and Kate looked elegant in her rolled-up white button-down shirt with a pair of denim pants. Prince George and Prince Louis too wore button-down shirts with dark-toned slacks.

For the Christmas Carol Service 2023 at Westminster Abbey, the entire family looked chic in their monochromatic outfits. Prince William suited up in a dark-toned three-piece suit with a white shirt and deep red tie. Prince George matched his father's attire with a dark-toned suit and printed tie. Princess Charlotte wore a maroon-coloured coat dress with a pair of black stockings and looked elegant and chic. Prince Louis' all-black ensemble included a pair of black trousers and a full-sleeved coat with round buttons at the front. Kate Middleton looked as gorgeous as ever as she kept it minimally chic in a beige-toned co-ord set. She teamed a beige t-shirt with a pair of high-waist relaxed-fit trousers and carried a trench coat in the same colour palette over the outfit.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have proved on more than one occasion that their style is a class apart.

