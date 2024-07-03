Deepika Padukone Aces The Viparita Karani For A Simple 5 Minute Workout

Deepika Padukone's Viparita Karani gives her the most fulfilling 5 minute workout

Deepika Padukone has been a true fitness enthusiast and pregnancy has changed nothing. Given the mix of exercises, her well-blend routine is perfect to stay in shape. From yoga to pilates, her concentrated workouts show complete balance. While she is on her pregnancy journey, she is not letting fitness slip from her routine. The actress is the epitome of being fit and well, it reflects. Recently, she gave us yet another sneak peek from her fitness diaries. She posted a picture of herself performing a pose. She posted, "I love a good workout. I don't work out to 'look good' but to 'feel fit'. Exercise has been part of my lifestyle for as long as I can remember."

Also Read: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Are Street Style Chic Parents-To-Be In Black At The Airport

Well, that's not all. To celebrate the self-care month, she shared her personal quick routine when the actress cannot workout. She wrote, "However, when I can't fit in a workout, I practice this simple 5-minute routine. I do this every day, whether I work out or not. It's especially useful after a long flight or just to decompress."

In the picture, the actress is seen doing the Viparita Karani, also known as legs up the wall pose. She further wrote, "In Sanskrit, *viparita* means "inverted" and *karani* translates to "in action." This active inversion position is also called the restful inversion."

The exercise comes with multiple benefits and improved mental and physical health is one of them. It is also a great way to calm the nervous system to strengthen immune health.

In the caption, Deepika suggested some tips when performing this pose. She emphasised on the benefits of doing the pose as per the time. Here's what she wrote about performing this pose during the morning hours.

Waking Up / Before Starting the Day:

It supports lymphatic and glymphatic systems, boosting your immune system.

It promotes the flow of oxygenated blood to the upper body and stimulates lymphatic fluid flow.

It aids in detoxification and lymphatic drainage.

It gently opens the hips and hamstrings.

Also Read: To Watch Kalki 2898 AD, Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Make Movie Nights A Cute Couple Thing To Do

As per Deepika's post, these are the benefits of doing it before heading to bed.

Wind Down / Before Sleeping:

It activates the parasympathetic nervous system, enhancing rest and digestion for better sleep quality.

It eases restless legs for improved sleep.

She also listed tips on what to do when pregnant. She wrote, "When pregnant, use a bolster or cushion for support." She elaborated on the tips:

It relieves aching muscles, joints, and swollen ankles and feet.

It reduces pressure on the lower back and relieves feelings of heaviness and fatigue in the legs and hips.

It alleviates water retention.

It helps reduce swelling and discomfort in the ankles and feet.

The actress also mentioned that people with glaucoma and those who have uncontrollable high blood pressure shouldn't do this. Further, she wrote, "Consult your yoga instructor before performing these asanas. I hope you found today's post useful. Stay tuned for more of my simple self-care practices!"

Also Read: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Look Fabulous In Matching Black Ensembles With Sneakers