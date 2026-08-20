Pooja Hegde's Red Corset Saree Is The Perfect Blend Of Tradition And Couture

New York seems to be bringing out quite the fashion girl in Pooja Hegde. The actress has been turning up the glamour quotient with one look after another during her visit to the city, where she served as the Grand Chief Guest at the 44th Annual India Day Parade on August 16, 2026.

After making a statement in a bright yellow Anita Dongre saree, Pooja turned up the glamour in a striking red corset saree. The contemporary drape, from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta, beautifully blends traditional Indian silhouettes with a bold, couture-inspired aesthetic. So, without wasting another minute, let's get into the intricate details.

The beauty slipped into a red saree featuring intricate gold embellishments that shimmered with every movement. The highlight of the ensemble was its structured corset-style blouse, complete with a plunging neckline and figure-skimming fit, giving the classic saree a glamorous modern update.

The intricate details added even more drama to the look. Shimmering gold embellishments covered the drape, while coin-like accents around the waist brought a playful boho touch. The front showcased the sculpted corset and fluid drape, while the back featured delicate tie-up detailing.

Now that we are done decoding her stunning corset saree look, let's move on to her accessories, makeup and hairs.

Pooja kept her accessories elegant and let the outfit take centre stage. She paired the saree with ornate gold earrings and stacked bangles. Her shoulder-length black hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves, while glowing makeup, defined eyes and a muted red lip completed the look.

Pooja Hegde's Bright Yellow Anita Dongre Saree

Just before this glamorous red look, Pooja had another fashion moment in a gorgeous yellow Anita Dongre saree.

The actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a mustard-yellow drape adorned with intricate floral embroidery in sage green, powder blue, ivory and pastel tones.

The ornate border added a subtle shimmer, while the matching structured blouse featured a sweetheart neckline and an open back with tie-up detailing.

Adding another layer to the ensemble, Pooja draped a sheer sage-green dupatta over one shoulder. The soft hue complemented the floral embroidery and gave the traditional outfit an almost ethereal finish.

As for her accessories, Pooja opted for a delicate gold choker, statement earrings, green-and-gold bangles and minimal rings. Her makeup stayed understated, featuring luminous skin, softly defined eyes, sculpted brows, a hint of blush and a warm nude-peach lip.

Her short black bob, styled in voluminous and effortless waves, added a modern touch to the otherwise traditional ensemble.

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