Think You're Falling Behind? Ankur Warikoo Shares 20 Signs You're Actually Doing Better

Finfluencer Ankur Warikoo often shares insights on money, careers, personal growth, and life with his followers. In his latest LinkedIn post, he gave a reminder for those who may feel they are falling behind in life. According to Warikoo, progress isn't always defined by major achievements. Sometimes, being able to pay your bills, having a few close friends, or simply finding time to do something you enjoy can be signs that you are doing better than you realise.

Taking to LinkedIn, Ankur Warikoo shared "20 signs that you are doing better than you think you are".

Here's the list shared by him:

You paid the bills this month and maybe something more for non-essentials as well.

You questioned yourself. You feel miserable some days. This means you are still open to growth.

You have an income. You are earning money that helps you sleep, eat, and wear something.

You have time to do something that you enjoy. Even if it is lying on the couch, watching Netflix.

You are not worried about where your next meal is coming from.

You can eat for pleasure. It is not a matter of sheer survival for you.

You have 1 or 2 truly close friends. And you realise that may be enough.

You can afford the smallest conveniences, a metro ride, Uber/Ola, or a cup of coffee at your favourite cafe.

You are not the same person you were a year ago.

You have the time and means to do something beyond the bare minimum. You have recently read a book, gone to a concert, worked out, or taken a day trip.

You have a selection of clothing you can choose from. Or it was a choice not to. You are in a position to decide.

You can sense what is not right in your life. You may not know how to solve for it yet, but you know something is off.

If you talk to your younger self, you would be able to say, "We did it."

You have a space of your own. Doesn't need to be a home or apartment. Could be a sofa, or a corner, or a desk.

You have chosen to break away from toxic relationships.

You are interested in something. Something that excites you and intrigues you.

You know how to take care of yourself. How many hours of sleep you should get, what to do for fun, who you can turn to during tough times.

You are working towards a goal. Something that drives you; that motivates you even if it doesn't come with any potential reward.

You are not set on only one future version of yourself. You allow yourself to be flexible.

You have been through crap and have survived. Life didn't get easier. You got stronger.

In other news, a few months ago, Ankur Warikoo announced that he would be shutting down his Rs 100-crore business. The education platform, which provided upskilling courses, had generated Rs 100 crore in sales and Rs 25 crore in profit.