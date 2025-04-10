Pooja Hegde Serves Uber Cool Style In A Yellow Shirt And Blue Denims

Pooja Hegde is busy serving looks and how. From airport looks to grand red-carpet events, the star knows how to carry herself with utmost perfection.

Recently, Pooja was spotted in the city, looking just fine. For her outing, the star went all minimal and uber-cool with her outfit. In the pictures, we can see Pooja donning a basic yellow shirt with white pinstripes, which she paired with basic blue baggy jeans with the same prints. Keeping it comfortable, the star went with a pair of golden earrings, a Christian Dior bag and white sneakers to complete the look.

For her makeup, Pooja kept it subtle with lots of skin tint, a decent amount of blush on the cheeks, bare lids, and brown nude lips. The star tied her hair in a sleek ponytail with her fringes framing her face just perfectly, keeping the look as subtle and beautiful as ever.

Pooja Hegde can never go with her looks, and her recent spotting is proof.