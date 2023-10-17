Pooja Hedge In A Mint Green Swimsuit Is Giving Us The Most Stylish 'Island Baby' Vibes

Pooja Hedge In A Mint Green Swimsuit Is Giving Us "Island Baby" Vibes

Pooja Hegde celebrated her birthday in the Maldives this year. The actress, who turned 33 this year, has been seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan lately. Pooja's current Maldivian vacation is full of lazy sunkissed days, cycling, and uber-chic fashion. Making the temperatures soar higher, Pooja wore a strapless pastel green swimsuit and graced the Internet with her chic wardrobe. The mint green swimsuit had a white border at the neckline which was a perfect accompaniment to the subtle yet classy look. The actress opted for minimalistic beauty with no makeup and open tresses with natural waves.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Dials Up Festive Glam In A Gleaming Yellow Saree

On her birthday, Pooja Hegde cut the cake set and showed us what travel fashion should look like. The actress dressed in a loose button-down white shirt with a pair of white cycling shorts and a sea-blue bralette beneath the shirt, for a bookmark-worthy fashion statement. She picked a layered bohemian necklace and a bracelet to complete the look. Pooja's no-makeup look and open hair were the perfect add-ons for a summer holiday.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde's Embellished Anamika Khanna Pantsuit Sharara Is Perfect For The Bridal Boss Babe

Pooja Hegde's sunny day spent cycling was all about a breezy pastel coloured outfit. The beauty picked a beige co-ord set consisting of a tube neck strapless crop top with a pair of relaxed fit trousers in the same colour palette. She accompanied her style with tan-coloured sliders and a pair of turquoise earrings. Open hair strands and minimal makeup completed Pooja's beach day look.

Looking at Pooja Hegde's beach wardrobe, aren't you craving a beach holiday already?

Also Read: Pooja Hegde's White Ruched Bodycon Dress With Floral Applique Creates The Most Elegant Kind Of Monochrome Magic