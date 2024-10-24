Pokemon GO Pikachu's Festive-Ready Indian Look Is Right In Time For Diwali 2024

90s kids are in for a treat as Pokemon unveils its Indian avatar. Yes, you read that right. One of the most beloved cartoons, Pokemon has been a global favourite for years. Among all the characters, Pikachu, the iconic yellow mouse Pokemon, is the most loved and has become a global mascot. It has appeared in countless video games and brand merchandise. Recently, at an event in Mumbai, Pokemon GO revealed an adorable Indian twist to Pikachu's look. The mascot was dressed in a beautiful pink saree, perfectly capturing the festive spirit. Complete with a matching blouse, the ensemble featured golden borders and polka dots. Pikachu's naturally rosy cheeks added the perfect touch to this delightful look.

Well, Pikachu was not the only element of cuteness in Pokemon GO's “Festivities Campaign”, which beautifully blends the franchise's iconic charm with India's rich cultural heritage. In pictures and videos circulating online, Pikachu's adorable partner, Eevee, also made an appearance. Known for accompanying Pikachu on many adventures and using secret techniques and exclusive moves, Eevee added to the festive spirit.

As for Eevee's outfit, the Pokemon rocked a blue silk kurta paired with matching pants. The full-sleeved kurta was complemented by a white jacket featuring golden polka dots, mirroring Pikachu's attire. The duo's Indian-inspired looks were undeniably festive-ready and captured the hearts of fans across the internet.

The new festive looks of Pikachu and Eevee were unveiled during a special promotional event, which was graced by celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, who are brand ambassadors for Pokemon GO in India. The event marked a collaboration between Pokémon GO co-developer Niantic and India's Pokemon GO Raids, scheduled from November 1 to 4. During these raids, trainers will have the opportunity to catch Pikachu in its festive traditional attire.

