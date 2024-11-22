Peach Is The Colour For Naga Chaitanya's Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala In A Minimalistic <i>Churidaar</i> Suit

Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to step into marital bliss with Naga Chaitanya. But ahead of this, the actress attended the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), being held in Goa, along with her fiance, Naga Chaitanya. For the day out, Sobhita opted for a peach-hued silk suit that included a kurta with a boat neck and three-quarter sleeves. She teamed it with churidar-style pants. The organza dupatta came with golden motifs. For accessories, the actress went for a sleek pearl choker that blended well with her outfit. Stud earrings and a couple of bangles sealed her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala was even seen flaunting the huge solitaire diamond ring with which Naga Chaitanya proposed to her. She kept her makeup subtle and opted for nude lipstick. Moreover, she left open her tresses to flow down on her shoulders. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya looked handsome as ever in a blue-hued tuxedo layered with a powder blue shaded shirt. He finished off his look with a back-brushed hairstyle and a pair of tinted sunglasses. The actor even flaunted his freshly-done beard and moustache. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna sported an all-black outfit, and his wife, Amala, looked graceful in a blue saree with subtle makeup and an open hairstyle.

Previously, the lovebirds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya served fashion goals in contrasting ethnic looks. At an event, the actress slipped into a dual-toned green saree and paired it with a lemon-yellow embroidered blouse. She elevated her look with nude glam, wavy open tresses, and a pair of sleek earrings. The actor, on the other hand, looked handsome in a blue bandhgala suit teamed with black pants.

Before that, Sobhita and Chaitanya opted for traditional ensembles from the designer Manish Malhotra's collection for their engagement. While the bride-to-be stunned in a blush Uppada silk saree, the groom-to-be looked dapper in a white kurta teamed with matching pants and a dupatta. The Night Manager actress completed her look with dewy makeup, a neatly secured updo, styled with an orange garland called Kanakaambaram, and picked a Jada (hair jewellery) for an additional touch to her braid.

If multiple reports are to be believed, Sobhita and Chaitanya will get married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

