This Is Why Parineeti Chopra Has Entered In Her 'Fitted Clothes Era' In A White Pantsuit

Parineeti Chopra crushed pregnancy rumours in a stylish way

Are kaftans really maternity-coded? While it justifies its free-flowing movement and size-inclusive silhouette, kaftans are for everyone even though Bollywood may have altered the way we view it. That's the reason why Parineeti Chopra in a black kaftan at a recent movie promotion event sparked pregnancy rumours. So it was up to the Bollywood star to clarify otherwise and so she did in her own unique style. Parineeti Chopra has always been an expert when it comes to experimenting but nothing a clean and sleek silhouette can't fix. With minimal glam for soft pink hues and natural waves, it was a white pantsuit set that made Parineeti enter her "fitted clothes era" that without a doubt crushed all pregnancy rumours that stemmed out of anywhere. Since she is always stylish, we're sure that when the time is right for Parineeti and Raghav to start their own family, she will be ultra chic with or without kaftans.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra a.k.a "PCC" Is Travel Chic With A Rs 1.75 Lakh Handbag With Her Initials On It

For the trailer launch event of Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra slipped into an oversized black kaftan dress. With a V-neckline, the outfit highlighted a tapered hem with intricate detailing around her midriff region. The baggy number came with equally loose quarter sleeves. The actress completed her look with a chunky gold chain and a few rings. Her pointy mules looked striking with her look. Parineeti sealed the look by leaving her tresses loosened. For the glam, she rested her faith in a dewy coral look.

Soon after the pregnancy rumours made headlines, the actress shared a hilarious post on her Instagram Stories. The text hinted at how even the choice of ensembles can spark pregnancy rumours in B-town. Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Kaftan dress=pregnancy, oversized shirt= pregnancy, comfy Indian kurta=pregnancy." The actress dropped a laugh-out-loud emoji with the text.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's Lunges And Back Press Workout Is Inspiration When You've Got "More Inches To Go"

Of course, this wasn't the first time that we spotted Parineeti Chopra wearing a baggy outfit. On the occasion of her husband, Raghav Chadha's birthday, Parineeti dropped a series of pictures from their recent vacation. In the opening frame, we spotted the actress wearing an oversized black knitted turtleneck top. The actress paired the loose-fitted number with a pair of latex tights. The all-black look got its contrasting touch from her white sneakers and tan-hued LV bag. Keeping it casual, Parineeti tied her hair in a high ponytail.

Parineeti Chopra keeps it simple with or without a kaftan.

Also Read: All That Glitters Is Parineeti Chopra In A Shimmering Ensemble By Rohit Gandhi And Rahul Khanna