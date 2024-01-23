Parineeti Chopra a.k.a 'PCC' Is Travel Chic With A Rs 1.75 Lakh Handbag With Her Initials On It

Parineeti's Chic Airport Look Included This Rs.1.75 Lakh Worth Tod's Tan Tote

Bollywood celebrities love their accessories to the core. We have seen on more than one occasion that they are simply obsessed with their collections, especially the handbags. From stylish sling bags to oversized tote bags, the actresses love them all. Parineeti Chopra is no exception to this. Recently, the actress made a stellar style statement at the airport. What caught our attention was her customized tan bag. The oversized tote bag from Tod is roughly worth Rs.1.75 lakh, according to the brand's website. The tan-coloured bag also had Parineeti's initials "PCC" customised on it in yellow colour. The actress wore an all-black look consisting of a full-sleeved trench coat, a black top beneath, and a pair of black cycling tights. She accessorized the look with a pair of trendy sunglasses. Tying her hair strands in a neat ponytail, the actress wore minimal makeup to complete her airport look.

Yet another time, Parineeti Chopra carried a gorgeous handbag during a vacation with her husband, Raghav Chaddha. Her travel fashion was top-notch as she wore a black turtleneck long top with a pair of black cycling tights. She teamed the look with a pair of white sneakers and carried a Louis Vuitton baguette to complete her chic travel fashion.

On another holiday with her brother, Parineeti Chopra took the level of travel fashion to a new level. The actress wore a bubblegum pink full-sleeved hoodie with a pair of black straight-fit pants. Her accessories included a pair of white sneakers and a white fanny pack to complete the uber cool look.

Parineeti Chopra has an eye for fashionable handbags is thus proved.

