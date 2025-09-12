Paraguay Allows Permanent Residency Applications For Rs 34,000 And Indians Can Apply Too

A landlocked country, Paraguay is popularly known as the "Heart of South America" due to its central location. From a low cost of living to a friendly, laid-back atmosphere, it is one of the most popular destinations in South America. If one wants to live in this part of the continent, Paraguay offers a Permanent Residency that allows long-term stay, work, and study privileges in the country.

Why Paraguay Permanent Residency (PR)

Paraguay PR allows you to live, work, and study in Paraguay. Plus, you only need to live in Paraguay for at least one day every three years to keep your residency active.

Since the country is known for its tax benefits, the investment amounts required are relatively low compared to other countries.

Permanent Residency Pathways

Obtain temporary residency first, then convert to permanent residency after 21–24 months.

Invest at least USD 70,000 (Rs 61,80,499 approx.) in Paraguayan business or real estate (investment can be staged over time with a business plan).

Retirement residency, which requires demonstrating a monthly pension income of at least USD 1,022 (Rs 90,235).

Marrying a Paraguayan citizen or having a Paraguayan parent or child.

Other less common pathways include work permits and family reunification.

Who Is Eligible

To be eligible, the applicant generally must meet the following requirements:

Be 18 years or older.

Possess a valid passport.

Provide clean police certificates from the applicant's home country and Paraguay.

Submit a translated and apostilled birth certificate.

Provide a medical certificate issued in Paraguay.

Obtain a Paraguayan identity card (Cedula).

Provide a certificate of employment if applicable.

Provide property ownership certificates if applicable.

Maintain proof of residence in Paraguay throughout residency.

Foreign documents must be officially translated into Spanish, apostilled, and notarized as required.

Documents Required

Valid passport

Birth certificate, apostilled and translated

Criminal record certificates apostilled and translated (from the last countries of residence)

Medical certificate issued in Paraguay

Affidavit issued in Paraguay

Certificate of marriage or divorce, if applicable (apostilled if from abroad)

Proof of residence in Paraguay (certificate of life and residence) issued by the local police

Six passport-style photos

Additional documents like a certificate of employment or property certificates are only necessary if applicable.

How To Apply

Step 1: Check if you are eligible for permanent residency.

Step 2: Choose the residency program that suits your profile and financial situation (retirement, investment, work, or family).

Step 3: Gather and prepare all required documents, ensuring foreign documents are translated, apostilled, and notarized.

Step 4: Enter Paraguay on a tourist visa (if required) and apply for residency in Paraguay at the immigration office (Direccion General de Migraciones-DGM). Applications through embassies or consulates abroad are possible but applying directly in Paraguay is common.

Step 5: Pay the official government application fee of USD 220-380 or approximately Rs 19,424-33,550 (depending on the type of residency and service fees). Lawyer fees, document translation, and notarization fees are additional.

Step 6: Wait for the decision on your residency application. Processing times usually range from 3 to 6 months.

Step 7: Once approved, obtain your permanent residency card and Paraguayan ID card (Cedula) within six months of residency approval.

Step 8: Comply with residency conditions like maintaining valid residency status, update Cedula every 10 years, and physical presence (at least one day every three years) to maintain PR status.

Residency Validity

Permanent residency cards are generally valid for 10 years and must be renewed. Temporary residency cards typically have a 2-year validity before upgrading to permanent residency.

Additional Details