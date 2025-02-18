Mawra Hocane's <i>Mehendi</i> Look Is Minimally Chic With Nude Lips And Dewy Glam

Mawra Hocane's bridal beauty game has been all about acing minimalism with utmost elegance.

Once again, she served the most ethereal bridal beauty goals with her latest look from her Mehendi festivities.

In her latest post, the actress gave us a sneak peek of her stunning makeup look that she aced on her Mehedi. She exuded sheer minimalism with her dewy look. Her minimal, glowy base was perfectly paired with beautiful glossy nude lips. Wispy lashes with subtle shimmery lids and fresh tinted cheeks perfectly rounded off her look. She ditched open hairstyles and instead, opted for a sleek pigtail that added sophistication to her style.

On her special day, the actress opted for a soft pink makeup look that looked straight out of a dream. Her refreshing makeup came with tones of soft pink and peach. Her beautiful look perfectly defined minimal chic. Her eyes were defined with a soft, rose-gold effect, while her lips were painted a delicate shade of pink.

